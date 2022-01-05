Colin Cowherd Reveals Who He Thinks Should Win NFL MVP

Following yesterday’s controversial comments from Associated Press MVP voter Hub Arkush, the NFL MVP conversation has started to heat up.

The overwhelming consensus this year has Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers as the frontrunner to claim his second straight MVP trophy — and Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd agrees with this sentiment.

Cowherd disagreed with Arkush’s claims that Rodgers is a “bad guy” and said his performance through the 2021 season has outweighed any negative attention he may have brought into the Green Bay organization.

In addition to Cowherd’s dubbing of Rodgers as his No. 1 choice, he also gave his runner-up for the award. Given the success Joe Burrow has seen with a previously-weak Cincinnati franchise, The Herd host believes the Bengals QB is “an inch” behind Rodgers in the MVP race.

“I would vote Aaron one, Joe Burrow two. He’s not far behind,” Cowherd said.

Rodgers currently has the Packers poised with a 13-2 record behind 3,977 yards, 35 touchdowns and four interceptions (68.6 completion percentage). Burrow led his team to an AFC North title with 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns, 14 interceptions and a league-leading 70.4 completion percentage.