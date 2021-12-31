Colin Cowherd Is “Rooting” For 1 CFB Playoff Team Today

This evening, the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines and the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs will face off in a College Football Playoff semifinal, Orange Bowl matchup.

Despite being the lower seed, Kirby Smart’s SEC powerhouse is favored to win the game by a 7.5-point margin.

The SEC has long been the most dominant conference in all of college football. But according to Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd, the patience of the Big Ten could have Michigan poised to claim this year’s national title.

“I’m rooting for Harbaugh today. It’s nothing against Georgia. I like the way the Big Ten does business — More context, nuance and patience,” Cowherd said on today’s episode of The Herd w/ Colin Cowherd.

In 2020, Harbaugh and the Wolverines logged a disappointing 2-4 COVID-19 season. Cowherd argued that if Harbaugh had a season like that in the SEC, he would be fired immediately.

Instead, the longtime Michigan leader now has his Big Ten-champion team (12-1) primed for a run at the National Championship just one year later.

“These [Big Ten teams] are not just football programs attached to universities,” he added. “The school should always matter more.”

Tonight’s game will kickoff at 7:30m p.m. ET in Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.