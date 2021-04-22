Colin Cowherd Says There’s 1 ‘Trouble Spot’ In NFL Draft

When it comes to the NFL prospects, there will always be picks who over perform and under perform their expectations. Heading into next week’s 2021 draft, Colin Cowherd believes he’s identified one “trouble spot” in this year’s talented quarterback pool.

Despite earning rave reviews from coaches and analysts across the league, the Fox Sports host feels BYU QB Zach Wilson has bust potential if he’s drafted by the New York Jets. While Wilson’s incredible stats and eye-popping pro day have proved his talent as an NFL prospect, Cowherd is worried about the level of competition the QB has faced in his career so far.

Through just five games against 10-win teams in his three-year collegiate career, Wilson went 0-5 — throwing seven interceptions and just one touchdown pass.

“We know one of these guys is going sideways. This is it,” Cowherd said on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. “Zach Wilson so far in his career has shown the ability to dominate garbage… They do not exist in the AFC East.”

Zach Wilson vs teams that won 10+ games: 0-5, 1 TD, 7 INT: "He has shown the ability to dominate garbage… They do not exist in the AFC East." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/uE12LPdIEi — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 22, 2021

Cowherd acknowledges Wilson has some solid potential, but the expectations placed in front of him may be out of reach.

For months now, the BYU standout has been labeled as the savior for the struggling Jets franchise. As essentially a lock to be selected with the No. 2 overall pick, Wilson is expected to come into New York as a Week 1 starter. Taking an immediate jump from mid-major to NFL competition, the inexperienced signal caller will have little-to-no time to adjust to an elite level of opposing talent.

As Wilson was heavily analyzed over the past year, many analysts arrived at the conclusion that Aaron Rodgers is the most accurate player comparison — sharing similar escapability, arm talent and accuracy.

With that in mind, Cowherd compared Rodgers’ journey with the Green Bay Packers to Wilson’s potential journey with the Jets.

Selected with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2005 draft, Rodgers sat three seasons behind Brett Favre before he ever notched an NFL start. In his first season as QB1, the young signal caller out of Cal struggled — throwing a career-high 13 interceptions en route to a 6-10 record (13-3 the previous season). All of these struggles occurred despite having elite wide receiver and running back talent at his disposal.

If Wilson is thrown into the starting position for the Jets in 2021, he will be joining a squad without an established lead receiver or running back, a struggling offensive line, a rookie head coach and only two recorded wins on the previous season.

Whether he can handle it or not, Wilson certainly has a lot resting on his shoulders heading into his rookie season.