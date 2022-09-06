Colin Cowherd Says College Football's 2 Best Teams Are Obvious

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 13: Radio host Colin Cowherd speaks onstage at 'The Evolution of Audio in the 21st Century' during the 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Four Seasons Hotel on March 13, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW)

On Monday night, the Clemson Tigers took down the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by a final score of 41-17.

While the final score suggests the game was a blowout, it was much close than the scoreline suggests - at least for much of the contest. During the late stages of the game, sports host Colin Cowherd made his thoughts on the Tigers very clear.

He doesn't believe Dabo Swinney's team is anything special right now. Cowherd said he thinks Alabama and Georgia are clearly much better than Clemson and Ohio State.

"Clemson & Ohio State are NOT Bama or Georgia. Lets just stop that discussion right now. Some things are very clear, very quickly," Cowherd said.

All four teams got through the first week of the college football season with a win. Ohio State used a comeback effort to take down Notre Dame by a final score of 21-10.

That clearly wasn't an impressive enough win for Cowherd.