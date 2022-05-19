Colin Cowherd Says Nick Saban Needs To Apologize

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Ann Cowherd attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume )

Colin Cowherd feels Nick Saban crossed the line with his recent comments about Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M football program.

On Wednesday, the Alabama head coach claimed that Fisher "bought" his No. 1-ranked 2022 recruiting class under the NCAA's new NIL rules.

Cowherd shared his thoughts on the matter during Thursday's episode of The Herd.

"Nick [Saban] is being a hypocrite," Cowherd said. "Nick [Saban] said it for a reason. Nick [Saban] made it personal. Nick [Saban] went over the line.

"Nick [Saban] needs to apologize. There's no proof Texas A&M is buying players... He ripped a coach, he ripped a program. It's unprofessional and he frankly is held to a higher standard."

Cowherd isn't the only person who feels Saban crossed the line.

Jimbo Fisher himself spoke to reporters with an all-time great rant against Saban on Thursday morning. In this rant, he called Saban's comments "despicable" and called into question the Alabama coach's own checkered past.

Saban and Fisher will meet up for a highly-anticipated matchup on October 8.