How many NFL teams are capable of winning the Super Bowl this year? According to FOX Sports 1 host Colin Cowherd, that number is 11.

Cowherd revealed his “Super Bowl bubble” earlier this week, with seven teams inside of the bubble and four teams just outside of it.

The seven teams in the Super Bowl bubble are: Chiefs, Ravens, Eagles, Bucs, Saints, 49ers and Seahawks. As you can see, the NFC dominates the inside of the “bubble” with five of the seven teams.

Just outside of the bubble are four teams: Chargers, Broncos, Bills and Cowboys. The NFC has six teams in total while the AFC has five teams.

The Chiefs head into the 2020 regular season as the favorites to win it all once again. Kansas City will look to follow up its Super Bowl win over San Francisco with another championship in 2020.

The Ravens might have made the biggest improvements of anyone this offseason, though. Baltimore made big moves in both the NFL Draft and in free agency. Lamar Jackson and Co. will look to make that deep postseason run this winter.

Just outside the bubble, the Cowboys are led by new head coach Mike McCarthy, who hopes to take Jerry Jones’ team to the NFC Championship Game and beyond.

Who do you have winning the Super Bowl this year?