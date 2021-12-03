Colin Cowherd Sends Clear Message About Cowboys After Win Over Saints

As “America’s Team,” the Dallas Cowboys often receive some nitpicking criticisms — even in victory.

Despite a win over the New Orleans Saints last night, fans from around the league weren’t exactly blown away by the Cowboys’ 27-17 victory. Questions about Dak Prescott’s consistency, Ezekiel Elliott’s struggles and Kellen Moore’s offensive play calling flooded social media on Thursday night.

On Friday, Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd told fans to pump the breaks on these criticisms.

“What are you complaining about?” he asked on The Herd w/ Colin Cowherd. “When you get to December football — injuries, backups, fatigue, short week. They were missing like five or six coaches on the road against a tough defense… And they won by 10. Who cares what it looks like?

“We get way too caught up on December football being attractive. It’s not. This is what it looks like.”

While it may not have been pretty, Dallas found a way to score in each quarter. With a balanced passing (238 yards) and rushing (146 yards) attack, the Cowboys offense gained a total of 384 yards on the day. They also limited themselves to just five penalties and one turnover.

With last night’s win, the Cowboys snapped a two-game losing streak and improved their record to 8-4 on the year.

Dallas will get back on the field next week with a division matchup against the Washington Football Team.