Colin Cowherd Senses 1 Major Problem With The 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers got back in the win column on Sunday night, but FOX Sports 1 personality Colin Cowherd senses an issue within the team.

Jimmy Garoppolo was back under center this week after getting benched in the second half of last weekend’s blowout loss to the Miami Dolphins.

The 49ers starting quarterback looked pretty good on Sunday night. He completed 23 of 33 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns. After getting benched the week prior, that’s a pretty solid outing for Garoppolo.

Cowherd still believes there’s an issue on offense, though. He does not think that head coach Kyle Shanahan fully trusts his quarterback.

“Kyle Shanahan has ZERO trust in Jimmy Garoppolo. Might as well look for his replacement, if this is the new reality,” the FOX Sports 1 personality tweeted.

Kyle Shanahan has ZERO trust in Jimmy Garoppolo. Might as well look for his replacement, if this is the new reality. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) October 19, 2020

Now, Garoppolo was benched last week and he’s still making his way back from an ankle injury. So, maybe Shanahan just isn’t ready to fully hand over the keys to the offense. Or, maybe Cowherd has a point and there will come a time when this perceived “lack of trust” will hurt the 49ers.

That was not the case on Sunday night, though, as the 49ers improved to 3-3 with a win over the division rival Rams.