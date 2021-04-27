Colin Cowherd Shoots Down Baltimore Ravens Draft Idea

Lamar Jackson is one of the most unique and dynamic players the league has ever seen. Selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 32nd pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the former league MVP has lead his team to an 81 percent win percentage as a three-year starter.

Despite this success as a top quarterback option, NFL analysts have been critical of his ability as a passer. According to NFL Network insider Bucky Brooks, the Ravens should consider trading up to select a prospective first-round QB from this year’s draft pool.

Currently holding No. 27 and No. 31 first-round picks, along with multiple third and fourth round selections, Brooks believes Baltimore should gun for Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields — prepping Jackson to “graduate” from the franchise.

Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd was quick to refute this statement. During Tuesday’s episode of The Herd with Colin Cowherd, the analyst explained why moving on from Jackson should be out of the question for the Ravens.

Comparing the All-Pro quarterback to the NBA’s Zion Williamson (who struggles to make shots from the outside), Cowherd pointed out the emphasis on what these star players can’t do — when instead the focus should be on what they can do so well.

“Lamar is Zion. We’re so caught up in what he can’t do. The stuff he can do is so other worldly,” he said.

Through three years in Baltimore, Jackson has logged a 30-7 record as a starter. Despite struggling with an 84.5 passer rating in his rookie season, he vastly improved in the next few seasons — notching a 113.3 rating through his MVP sophomore season and a 99.3 rating this past year.

Instead of Brooks’ quarterback suggestion, the Ravens are expected to buff a weak wide receiver corps and strengthen the offensive line around Jackson.