Colin Cowherd Has A Simple Prediction For The NFL Season

The COVID-19 outbreak within the Miami Marlins’ organization has led to two games being postponed and the state of sports as a whole being questioned.

Will the NFL be able to play its season if the MLB is already having problems? Neither sport is going with a “bubble” atmosphere, which could – and, in the MLB’s case, already is – present problems.

Colin Cowherd has made his prediction, though.

The FOX Sports 1 host strongly believes that the NFL season will happen. Cowherd cites less travel and stricter regulations as the reason why.

“Hey doomsday sports media — NFL is going to have a season. Only eight roadies is a huge reason why. MLB travel adds huge roadblock NFL doesn’t face. Also — states getting MORE restrictive helps NFL. Takes away options. Facility to home. Rinse and repeat,” Cowherd wrote on Monday morning.

Of course, it remains to be seen if the season will happen or not. No one really knows how the NFL will be able to handle the virus. As the MLB is showing, all it takes is for one outbreak within a team to cause multiple games to be postponed.

Thankfully for the NFL, the league is more than a month away from the regular season. Perhaps things will be more under control by September.