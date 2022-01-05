Colin Cowherd Skeptical Of 1 NFL Team This Postseason

FOX Sports 1 radio host Colin Cowherd isn’t quite buying one team’s Super Bowl chances in the AFC.

During his weekly “Herd Hierarchy” segment ranking the 10 best NFL teams, Cowherd said he isn’t necessarily down on the Pats. But he just doesn’t see rookie quarterback Mac Jones leading New England to a Super Bowl with QB’s like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in the same conference.

“Listen, Mac Jones has been terrific. Nine games completing 70% of his passes or more. We knew he was accurate, but if it’s not on script, you don’t get anything here,” Cowherd said on Tuesday’s edition of “The Herd.”

9. New England Patriots

6. Cincinnati Bengals

1. As we enter Week 18, @ColinCowherd counts down his top 10 NFL teams: pic.twitter.com/Q4PjEJ1pez — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 4, 2022

“They are 7-0 against teams with a losing record, they are 3-6 against teams .500 are better. So, they meet their match physically and they don’t have the personnel to overcome a Kansas City… that level of a team. A Green Bay, an Arizona.”

“I just don’t think they’re built for long-term success right now in the playoffs,” Cowherd concluded.

If Patriots fans are looking for a positive, it’s that no team has really separated itself in the crowded AFC playoff field.

That said, no rookie QB has ever led their team to a Super Bowl victory.