Colin Cowherd Suggests 1 NFL Team Trades For Jimmy Garoppolo

It seems inevitable at this point that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will be on a different team by the time Week 1 rolls around. But Colin Cowherd believes that a surprise team should be the one to take a flyer on him.

On Friday's edition of The Herd, Cowherd argued that the New York Giants should try and sign Garoppolo. He said that he's "seen enough" from incumbent starter Daniel Jones and believes the time is right to move on.

Cowherd asserted that after three years of seeing Daniel Jones he just doesn't see "special" in him. Ultimately, he believes that Garoppolo gives the Giants a better chance to win.

"If you're going to convince me that Jimmy Garoppolo would not make a difference for this losing franchise you're out of your mind."

It's pretty clear that the New York Giants have come to terms with the idea that Jones isn't the guy. They declined their his fifth-year option ahead of the 2022 season, making him a free agent at year's end.

Maybe the Giants plan to offer Jones a long-term deal depending on how he plays in 2022. But the fact of the matter is, the confidence clearly isn't there.

Whether that lack of confidence in Jones rises to the level of wanting to sign Jimmy Garoppolo is another story entirely. As low of a ceiling as Jones may have to the Giants, fitting Garoppolo into their new offensive system would be a complete Hail Mary.

