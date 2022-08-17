Colin Cowherd Suggests Blockbuster Trade For Chicago Bears

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Colin Cowherd attends basketball game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/GC Images) Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Expectations aren't particularly high for the Chicago Bears heading into 2022. But Colin Cowherd believes that one blockbuster trade could change the Bears' fortunes forever.

In a recent edition of The Herd, Cowherd argued that the Chicago Bears should trade disgruntled star linebacker Roquan Smith. He believes that the return they could get from Smith would enable them to build their roster into a contender.

Cowherd argued that the Bears have been too stuck in their ways to embrace the changing NFL landscape and that it's time for them to pivot. He feels that by trading Smith and "pivoting" from being a defensive-focused team to an offensive-focused one, they can make some noise.

"This is your Monta Ellis-Steph Curry moment... Be the Warriors and not the Bears," Cowherd declared. "Move this really talented linebacker. Get receiver help, get O-line help, maybe both. Help your young quarterback."

The Chicago Bears head into 2022 with a new head coach in Matt Eberflus, who brings with him an offense largely imported from the rival Green Bay Packers.

Justin Fields is heading into his second year as a starter after struggling mightily as a rookie. It's not much of an exaggeration to say that this is a crucial year for his development and fans are expecting a big leap forward from him.

As for Roquan Smith and his trade prospects, the Bears could certainly gain a lot from trading him to a team in need of an elite linebacker. The return could range from a quality offensive starter to a bunch of draft picks.

Does Colin Cowherd have a point here?