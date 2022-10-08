Colin Cowherd Suggests Oklahoma Players Transfer To 1 School

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 13: Radio host Colin Cowherd speaks onstage at 'The Evolution of Audio in the 21st Century' during the 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Four Seasons Hotel on March 13, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW)

Colin Cowherd has no issue admitting he's a USC homer, but now he's taking things way too far.

The Sooners of Oklahoma were blown out by the Longhorns of Texas in the Red River game this Saturday afternoon.

Now, Cowherd is suggesting Oklahoma football players transfer to the University of Southern California. No seriously.

Cowherd thinks Sooners players need to escape this "Oklahoma mess" and transfer to USC.

"The transfer portal was created for this Oklahoma mess. Talented kids gotta upgrade soon as they can. Be the best they can be. Could I suggest heading…West. #FightOn," said Colin Cowherd.

We are very curious if Colin Cowherd will feel the same way if USC gets smacked by Utah in Salt Lake City next Saturday.

Sure, USC is on the right track with Lincoln Riley at the helm. But let's not forget just a few short weeks ago the Trojans were almost upset by the Beavers of Oregon State in Corvallis. They may even fall to Washington State this Saturday afternoon, who knows?

The bottom line is there's no reason to believe USC is a better destination than Oklahoma right now. And for Cowherd to suggest Sooners players transfer to USC is beyond absurd.