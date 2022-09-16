Colin Cowherd: Things "Could Get Ugly" For 1 NFL Team

Colin Cowherd on air for FS1's The Herd.

Seven teams head into Week 2 with an 0-1 record and at least a handful will likely emerge 0-2. But for Colin Cowherd, there's one team that has more at stake this weekend than the others.

On Friday's edition of The Herd, Cowherd argued that the Dallas Cowboys are at risk of seeing their season slip away if they lose to the Bengals this weekend. He pointed out that the Cowboys are at risk of falling two games behind in the NFC East race and that things could get ugly from there.

Cowherd also took issue with Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy openly criticizing the work that offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has done.

He came to the conclusion that the Cowboys are becoming a lot like the Raiders in the final years of Al Davis' life were - a consistent laughingstock for being unable to identify their own problems.

Renown Dallas Cowboys hater Stephen A. Smith has often said that when it comes to the Cowboys, "What can go wrong, will go wrong." And unfortunately for fans, that's been pretty demonstrably true since their big win in Super Bowl XXX.

The Cowboys have just two playoff wins and no trips to the NFC Championship Game in the last 25-plus years despite posting 13 winning seasons since their last Super Bowl win.

2022 could wind up being another lost season if the Cowboys don't build some momentum before Dak Prescott comes back.

Is Colin Cowherd right?