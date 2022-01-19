Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 Coach Can Catch Bill Belichick For Greatest All Time

Bill Belichick has long been widely considered as the greatest NFL coach of all time. And when you look at his resume and past history with the New England Patriots, it’s hard to argue that fact.

That being said, Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd believes Belichick’s coaching portfolio may have been lessened by the team’s recent struggles.

Noting Belichick’s 29-20 overall record and 0-2 playoff record over the past three seasons, Cowherd compared those struggles to Andy Reid’s recent success. Over the past three years, the Kansas City Chiefs have collected a 38-11 overall record and two Super Bowl appearances.

Cowherd argues that if Reid continues to lead the Chiefs with this kind of success over the next few years, he could overtake Belichick as the greatest coach of all time.

“Don’t be surprised if you look at Andy’s last 10 years and Belichick’s and there aren’t arguments to be made on who we’re calling the greatest coach of all time,” he said.

While recent history may lean in favor of the offensive-minded Chiefs leader, Belichick’s resume is still the best in the business. Through 22 seasons with the New England franchise, he’s led the Pats to a 254-99 overall record and whopping nine Super Bowl appearances (six wins).

Andy Reid has quite a bit of work to do if he wants to surpass those impressive career numbers.