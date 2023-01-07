Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Coach Should Be Fired 'Tonight'

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 13: Radio host Colin Cowherd speaks onstage at 'The Evolution of Audio in the 21st Century' during the 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Four Seasons Hotel on March 13, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW)

If it were up to Colin Cowherd, the Las Vegas Raiders would be looking for a new head coach heading into the 2023 offseason.

That's right, he thinks it's time for the Raiders to fire head coach Josh McDaniels. He made that clear in a message he posted to Twitter on Saturday night as the Raiders faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Sorry if I’m a little cynical when I hear announcers say 'Jarrett Stidham will be given every chance to start next year.' In a division w Mahomes and Herbert? Really? If that’s true — Just fire Josh McDaniels tonight and end the suspense," he said on Twitter.

McDaniels took some heat for how he handled the Derek Carr situation. The Raiders opted to bench their starting quarterback for the final two games of the season - making it clear he isn't their future.

Cowherd clearly believes McDaniels isn't the team's future either.