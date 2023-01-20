Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team 'Can't Lose' This Weekend

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Ann Cowherd attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume )

According to Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd, there's only one team left in the NFL playoffs that's facing an immense amount of pressure.

Cowherd believes the Bills have to defeat the Bengals this Sunday at home. If not, it would be a crushing loss for the organization.

"You can't lose this weekend," Cowherd said. "You can't lose at home to Cincinnati. You can't lose to an offensive line missing both tackles and arguably their best guard."

Cowherd did bring up a fair point. The Bengals will be without La'el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams on the offensive line.

Towards the end of Cowherd's rant, he said that some changes could be made in Buffalo if the team fails to reach the AFC Championship Game.

"Somebody is gonna lose a job [if the Bills lose to the Bengals]," Cowherd added. "Somebody should probably lose a job."

Oddsmakers have the Bills as a one-possession favorite over the Bengals.

Kickoff for the Bengals-Bills game is at 3 p.m. ET.