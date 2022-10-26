Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team Needs To "Pivot" From Head Coach

It's been one messy season for the Denver Broncos.

They made a lot of headlines over the offseason when they decided to hire Nathanial Hackett as a first-time head coach and then make a blockbuster move to trade for Russell Wilson.

It hasn't worked out the way anyone hoped it would as they're 2-5 through their first seven games of this season. That's led to some rumors that Hackett's job could be on the line this Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Colin Cowherd of The Herd thinks that the Broncos should just rip the band-aid off before it becomes too late.

"Don't double down on wrong. Pivot off it fast," Cowherd said.

Cowherd also doesn't think that Wilson's best days are behind him, even though he hasn't been the same this season. He's only thrown for 1,442 yards and five touchdowns while only completing 58.6% of his passes.

We'll have to see if the Broncos can get back in the win column on Sunday.