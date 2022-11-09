Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team Will Be "One And Done" In Playoffs

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 27: Jalen Hurts #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball as Miles Sanders #26 blocks Vonn Bell #24 of the Cincinnati Bengals in the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on September 27, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Bengals tied the Eagles 23-23. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

More than half of the NFL is still firmly in the playoff race at the midpoint of this season. But for FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd, there's one division leader that he can see going one-and-done come playoff time.

On Wednesday's edition of The Herd, Cowherd made the case that the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles could lose their first playoff game even as the top seed in the conference. He argued that recent history suggests the last remaining undefeated team has a hard time in the postseason.

Cowherd pointed out that some of the best regular season teams in the NFL have crumbled early in the postseason for a litany of reasons including the added pressure, overconfidence, running out of steam and more.

Cowherd concluded that while the Eagles have earned the right to be called the No. 1 team in the league, history indicates that dominating the regular season means little in the postseason.

The Philadelphia Eagles certainly aren't in a position to be complacent - not after their early struggles against the last-place Houston Texans last week.

But there's still two months left for the Eagles to prove that they have the talent and mettle to be ranked among the all-time great regular season teams.

Cowherd is right to point out that regular season dominance doesn't always translate to postseason success. Right now though, the Eagles can only worry about the present.

Do you think the Eagles will wind up being one-and-done?