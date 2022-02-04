Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 Person Should Be Happy Jaguars Hired Doug Pederson

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ hiring of head coach Doug Pederson has resulted in a mixed bag of reactions from fans and analysts around the league. But, sports media personality Colin Cowherd believes one person in particular should be pleased by this decision.

Cowherd feels former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence will benefit from the leadership of a veteran NFL coach.

“[Pederson] not only got a job — he got an excellent young quarterback talent in Trevor Lawrence,” he said. “… I think Trevor Lawrence has a much greater chance to succeed with an offensive coach who’s played in the league — he’s coached under Andy Reid, he’s been a head coach.

“It’s an exciting day for Trevor Lawrence and Jags fans.”

In his first NFL season under first-year head coach Urban Meyer, Lawrence struggled to reach the sky-high expectations that were set in front of him as the franchise’s savior. For the first time in his football career, the highly-touted prospect experienced what it’s like to play for a losing organization — throwing a league-leading 17 interceptions en route to a 3-14 record as a starter.

Pederson began his NFL coaching career as an offensive quality control coach/quarterbacks coach for the Eagles before taking an offensive coordinator position with the Chiefs in 2013. In 2016, he returned to Philadelphia in his first head coaching role where he served for five years and claimed a Super Bowl title.

What do you think of this quarterback/coach pairing?