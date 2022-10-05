Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 Team Needs To Sign Odell Beckham Jr

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Ann Cowherd attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume )

Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent heading into Week 5 of the season. That being said, FOX's Colin Cowherd believes a certain team in the NFC should pursue him very soon.

Cowherd made a pitch for the Green Bay Packers to pursue Beckham.

"It's a position of need. You're not a Super Bowl team if Romeo Doubs is your go-to No. 1," Cowherd said. "Because he's not a No. 1 - right now he's a talented No. 3, maybe a No. 2 [wide receiver]. Odell Beckham is a veteran receiver - Aaron doesn't teach him how to run routes or be big in big games."

Cowherd acknowledged that Green Bay doesn't usually make flashy moves like this. Nonetheless, the front office should consider signing Beckham because he'd immediately elevate the team's receiving corps.

"Make it happen, get uncomfortable," Cowherd added.

Aaron Rodgers made it clear that he's open to teaming up with Beckham.

"Odell and I have been friends for a number of years now, so we keep in contact often. We've talked at various times over the years," Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show this Tuesday. "Obviously, with a player like that, you're always hoping there's a time where you can figure things out and play together."

The ball is in Green Bay's court. We'll see if the Packers are willing to take the shot.