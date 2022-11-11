Colin Cowherd Thinks Starting Quarterback Will Be Out Of The Job Next Year

Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports has been very supportive of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. He once referred to him a future Hall of Famer.

On this Friday's edition of "The Herd," Cowherd made a shocking prediction regarding Carr's future in Las Vegas.

Cowherd believes the Raiders will move on from Carr as their starting quarterback in the offseason.

"This current Raiders coach and current GM didn't draft Derek Carr," Cowherd said. "They inherited him. Derek's dead cap hit next year is tiny. In fact, if the Raiders move off him by June 1st, they save $30 million. Derek Carr is not going to be a Raider next year."

Carr received a three-year, $120.5 million contract from the Raiders this past offseason. Like Cowherd said, the team can release him without crippling its salary cap situation.

Ever since the Raiders drafted Carr in 2014, he has been their starting quarterback. In that span, he has thrown for 33,580 yards and 204 touchdowns.

If the Raiders continue to struggle this season, the front office may try to pin the blame on its quarterback situation. At least that's what Cowherd thinks.

Of course, teams would show interest in Carr if he becomes available in the offseason.