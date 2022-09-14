Colin Cowherd Thinks He Knows 1 Reason Tom Brady Is Still Playing

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Ann Cowherd attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume )

Colin Cowherd believes Tom Brady couldn't resist a favorable path to another Super Bowl title in a "crumbling" NFC.

The Fox Sports analyst feels the 45-year-old quarterback rescinded his retirement decision to breeze his way to another NFC Championship game.

"It's hard to retire when you see the path... The NFC is a crumbling conference," Cowherd said during Wednesday's episode of The Herd.

Brady retired after falling to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC divisional round this past season. But less than one month later, the Tampa Bay signal caller came out of retirement and committed to another season with the Bucs.

The AFC is stacked this season, but the NFC leaves much to be desired.

The Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers — two of the odds favorites to win this year's conference title — both lost in their season-opening matchups this past weekend. Brady and the Bucs dominated their Week 1 contest, taking down the Dallas Cowboys 19-3.

Given the current state of the conference, Brady could very well make a run at his eighth Super Bowl title this season.