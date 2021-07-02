Colin Cowherd Thinks Lakers Should Trade Anthony Davis For Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard has always been unapologetically loyal to his team — but, the steady ship in Portland has started to rock in recent weeks.

Lillard recently faced some backlash for his support of newly-hired Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, who’s 1997 rape allegation looms over this recent news. The superstar point guard claimed to not know about the allegations before throwing his hat into the ring for Billups.

NBA analysts have taken this recent turmoil as an opportunity to discuss potential trades for Lillard.

On Friday’s episode of The Herd w/ Colin Cowherd, the Fox Sports analyst proposed an interesting blockbuster trade: Lillard to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis.

Cowherd argued that the Lakers have already gotten what they need from Davis (an NBA championship) and it’s time to move on to a less injury-prone superstar.

“This is not a 5 year league anymore. It’s year-to-year,” he said. “I would do it tomorrow.”

Plagued by injuries all year, Davis missed more than 30 contests in the Lakers’ 2020-21 campaign. His groin injury in the playoffs is ultimately what ended LA’s title-defending postseason earlier this year.

Lillard on the other hand is about as consistent as you can get in the NBA — playing nearly every game in his nine-year professional career. The durable superstar would certainly take some pressure off LeBron James, allowing the Lakers leader to take games off and take over the offense when he’s on the bench.

While this deal may work in theory for the Lakers, it’s highly unlikely the Blazers would accept. Just as Lillard has always been committed to Portland, Portland has always been committed to Lillard.

It seems it would take something pretty drastic to get him away from his Trail Blazers squad.