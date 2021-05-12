Colin Cowherd Thinks NFL Is “Brilliant” For 1 Week One Matchup

While a series of schedule leaks have revealed some additional season information, the only games officially announced by the NFL so far are the 2021 Week 1 matchups released on Wednesday morning.

Looking over the full slate of Week 1 games, Colin Cowherd saw a clear and calculated approach taken by the NFL. Nearly every opening matchup has a significant point of intrigue, but the Fox Sports analyst believes the league made a “brilliant” move by scheduling one contest early in the season.

On Sep. 12 at 1 p.m. ET, Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers will take on Zach Wilson and his former New York Jets squad.

“Sam Darnold faces the team that dumped him Week 1 — and faces his heir apparent Week 1. Hell yeah I’m watching.” Cowherd said on his show, The Herd w/ Colin Cowherd. “That game is less interesting every week. By Week 6, nobody cares… To put Sam Darnold against the Jets Week 1 is brilliant. That game is useless potentially by Week 6.”

"To put Sam Darnold against the Jets Week 1 is brilliant. That game is useless potentially by Week 6."@ColinCowherd reacts to NFL Week 1 schedule release: pic.twitter.com/60oNhZv9d4 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 12, 2021

Last month, the Jets traded Darnold to the Carolina franchise in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round pick and 2022 second and fourth-rounders. By trading away its former No. 3 overall pick, New York set itself up to select Wilson with this year’s No. 2 overall selection.

The NFL knew exactly what they were doing when they set this matchup in Week 1. Everyone will be tuning in and asking the same question: did the Jets make the right decision?

Set to be the Jets’ starting QB from the jump, Wilson will be thrust into the NFL game against the man who he replaced in NYC.