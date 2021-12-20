Colin Cowherd Thinks There’s 1 Problem With Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray struggled mightily against one-win Detroit on Sunday. At one time an MVP-favorite, Murray had nowhere to run and struggled to complete passes against a ferocious Lions D.

FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd spoke on Kyler on Monday’s edition of “The Herd.” In Cowherd’s opinion, the mobile QB came back too soon from an ankle injury.

“My guess is Kyler came back too soon,” Cowherd explained. “It’s very much a Russell Wilson experience. The way they both play, they need all of their activity.”

The NFL-leading Cardinals suffered their second straight loss on Sunday to a once-hapless Detroit Lions team. However, Dan Campbell’s guys play hard and they were flying all over the field this past weekend.

The Lions‘ D held Kyler Murray to 257 yards on 23-41 completions. K1 was only able to find the end zone once, and he also threw a pick and fumbled in the blowout loss.

Don’t look now, but the Detroit Lions have won two of their last three games. Coach Campbell said that he wanted his team to play the role of spoiler down the stretch, and right now he’s getting his wish.

We’ll see if Murray can bounce back after the tough 30-12 loss. The Cards sit at 10-4 with three games to go. Arizona finishes up with the Colts, Cowboys and Seahawks.