Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 Program Benefits Most From Conference Only

FOX Sports 1 host Colin Cowherd believes one program might benefit the most from playing a conference-only schedule.

Two major leagues, the Big Ten and the Pac-12, have announced that they’ll be playing conference-only schedules in 2020.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports continues to be our number one priority,” Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said. “Our decisions have and will be guided by science and data, and based upon the trends and indicators over the past days, it has become clear that we need to provide ourselves with maximum flexibility to schedule, and to delay any movement to the next phase of return-to-play activities.”

Cowherd believes one major program benefits the most from this: USC.

The Trojans were scheduled to play Alabama and Notre Dame in the non-conference.

“Pac 12 going conference games only. USC avoids the two best coaches and rosters they were scheduled to face—Bama and Notre Dame. Did any other program in America get a bigger break?” Cowherd tweeted.

Some would point out that Oregon probably has a better roster than Notre Dame, but Cowherd’s point still stands.

Few programs, if any, drop two tougher games from their schedule than USC with Alabama and Notre Dame.