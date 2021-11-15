Colin Cowherd Will Have A ‘Big Announcement’ Tomorrow

The Spun

FOX Sports 1 host Colin Cowherd continues to build out his podcasting network.

Sunday night, the veteran sports radio host teased that a “big announcement” is coming for the network on Monday.

Cowherd said that a current professional athlete – someone who isn’t afraid to be outspoken – will be joining the network.

“Big announcement on The Volume tomorrow. I’ve been keeping this secret for about six weeks and it’s time to let the secret out,” Cowherd said.

“A current professional athlete will now join The Volume. One of my favorites – outspoken, never shy, confrontational. All the things we like. Can’t wait.”

Do we have any guesses?

The most fun guess, of course, is Baker Mayfield. However, based on Cowherd’s history with the Cleveland Browns quarterback, we’re going to guess that it’s pretty unlikely.

That podcast would do serious numbers, though…

