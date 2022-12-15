Colin Cowherd's Message For Ohio State Fans Going Viral

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Ann Cowherd attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume )

Colin Cowherd has a message for Ohio State fans ahead of this year's College Football Playoff.

In response to a tweet praising the Buckeyes' recent recruiting efforts, the Fox Sports analyst reminded the Ohio State faithful of their recent blowout loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

"Michigan 45 v Ohio State 23," he wrote.

Despite notching a higher-ranked recruiting class in each of the last two seasons, the Buckeyes have lost the all-important Ohio State-Michigan rivalry in each of the last two years.

This year, the Wolverines came into Columbus and made quick work of their arch rival — dominating The Game and knocking the home team out of Big Ten Championship contention.

The Buckeyes have a chance to redeem themselves in the College Football Playoff. If No. 4 Ohio State can take down No. 1 Georgia, there's a chance it could face off against No. 2 Michigan in the National Championship.