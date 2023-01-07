Colin Cowherd's Nickname For John Calipari Going Viral

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MARCH 28: Head coach John Calipari of the Kentucky Wildcats speaks with the media at a press conference during a practice session ahead of the 2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional at Sprint Center on March 28, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

After a brutal, embarrassing loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide, John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats have fallen to 10-5 on the season with few impressive wins on their resume so far.

For Colin Cowherd, the team's struggles this season have inspired him to create a new nickname for Calipari. Taking to Twitter a short while ago, Cowherd had just one word for Kentucky: "Caliponzi."

Cowherd has been a fairly vocal critic of Calipari through the years. The implication there is that Calipari has swindled Kentucky like a Ponzi scheme and is being exposed as a bad head coach this year.

The post is going viral with over 34,000 views in the past few minutes. Fans of other teams are delighting in Kentucky's current misery.

Kentucky are 10-5 this year and have a few noteworthy wins over the likes of LSU and Michigan, with the win over LSU coming just a few days ago. But today's loss to Alabama just felt different.

In the second half after falling behind by 29 points, Alabama fans started mocking the Wildcats and they rolled to a relatively easy victory over one of the best-recruited teams in the country.

Time and again, John Calipari has proven to be the best recruiter in the country this side of Coach K. But one national title in his entire tenure at Kentucky isn't enough.

Is this loss the low point of Calipari's Kentucky career?