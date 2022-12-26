Colin Cowherd's Old Comment On Nathaniel Hackett Goes Viral

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Ann Cowherd attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume )

The Denver Broncos ripped the band-aid off on Monday afternoon.

They finally fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett after the Broncos got embarrassed by the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday evening, 51-14. Hackett lasted just 15 games as the team's head coach.

After the firing was made official, Colin Cowherd got "Old takes exposed" from one of his past comments about the Broncos and Hackett. He thought that the team won the NFL offseason after they hired Hackett and then traded for Russell Wilson.

Cowherd even said that the Broncos would be Super Bowl contenders for years to come.

It's safe to say that none of this came to pass. The Broncos have lost 11 of 15 games this season and have looked lost on the offensive side of the ball.

Wilson has been anything but the star that so many expected him to be. He's only completing 60% of his passes for 3,019 yards, 12 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

Those numbers come just one season after he completed 64.8% of his passes for 3,113 yards, 25 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Cowherd definitely "took the L" as the kids like to say on this one.