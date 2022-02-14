Colin Cowherd’s Tweet About Snoop Dogg Is Going Viral

FOX Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd made some waves on Twitter with his reaction to Snoop Dogg’s apparent weed smoking right before Super Bowl LVI’s halftime show.

Quote tweeting the New York Post‘s article, the host of “The Herd,” tongue-in-cheekily said: “It’s California. I might do the same before I go on today.”

It’s California. I might do the same before I go on today. https://t.co/HJXGE0GOUg — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) February 14, 2022

Cowherd’s hilarious tweet go a ton of hits, and quickly went viral.

“I call your bluff Colin…” one user replied.

“You just went up a notch in my book Colin,” another user said. “That puts you at notch 1.”

You just went up a notch in my book Colin. That puts you at notch 1. https://t.co/AsRkqgoTmg — Not 4x MVP Aaron Rodgers (@N0tARod12) February 14, 2022

“Cowherd’s packing 3.5 woods then going on air to bash Baker Mayfield for 2 hours straight. Officially a legend in my book.”

Cowherd’s packing 3.5 woods then going on air to bash Baker Mayfield for 2 hours straight. Officially a legend in my book. https://t.co/cfWYs1SbRL — Shereef Sakr (@ShereefKeef) February 14, 2022

“Colin for the culture,” laughed Su’a Cravens.

Colin for the culture 😂 https://t.co/BKuOb7iZHK — Su’a Cravens (@iammsuzy) February 14, 2022

“Backwards hat Colin tweeted this,” a fan of the show commented.

“Only good take Colin’s ever made tbh,” tweeted a Dolphins fan.

Only good take Colin’s ever made tbh https://t.co/pFMdlpcM0K — Austin B. Fox (@FoxinAround) February 14, 2022

Many got a kick out of the Post‘s Snoop Dogg story. As a more headline-worthy piece would’ve been if Uncle Snoop didn’t light one up.