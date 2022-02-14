The Spun

Colin Cowherd’s Tweet About Snoop Dogg Is Going Viral

FOX Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd made some waves on Twitter with his reaction to Snoop Dogg’s apparent weed smoking right before Super Bowl LVI’s halftime show.

Quote tweeting the New York Post‘s article, the host of “The Herd,” tongue-in-cheekily said: “It’s California. I might do the same before I go on today.”

Cowherd’s hilarious tweet go a ton of hits, and quickly went viral.

“I call your bluff Colin…” one user replied.

“You just went up a notch in my book Colin,” another user said. “That puts you at notch 1.”

“Cowherd’s packing 3.5 woods then going on air to bash Baker Mayfield for 2 hours straight. Officially a legend in my book.”

“Colin for the culture,” laughed Su’a Cravens.

“Backwards hat Colin tweeted this,” a fan of the show commented.

“Only good take Colin’s ever made tbh,” tweeted a Dolphins fan.

Many got a kick out of the Post‘s Snoop Dogg story. As a more headline-worthy piece would’ve been if Uncle Snoop didn’t light one up.

