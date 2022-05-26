Colin Kaepernick "Impressed" Raiders: NFL World Reacts

ANN ARBOR, MI - APRIL 02: Colin Kaepernick interacts with fans before the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Kaepernick was honorary captain for the game. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

Colin Kaepernick's comeback attempt might be gaining momentum.

Attempting to receive his first NFL opportunity since 2016, the quarterback worked out with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they were "impressed" and "the door is open."

Some fans are eager to see the 34-year-old return to the NFL.

Kaepernick became a divisive figure when protesting racial inequality and police brutality. While teams appeared to deny him opportunities to avoid angering fans with opposing viewpoints, signing him now could be a positive PR and business move.

Kaepernick could also bolster their depth chart. Nick Mullens, Jarrett Stidham, and rookie Chase Garbers are currently the Raiders' reserve options behind Derek Carr.

While we'll have to see how much rust Kaepernick must work off, he held a solid 88.9 quarterback rating with a microscopic 1.8 percent interception rate and 2,300 rushing yards through five seasons.

After getting a much-eluded chance at a proper NFL showcase, Kaepernick at least appears to have shown the Raiders enough to continue the process.