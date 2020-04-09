No, Colin Kaepernick Did Not Sign With The New York Jets Today

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016. Thursday, a parody account on Twitter fooled thousands of people into thinking that he’d be returning to the gridiron this coming season.

Kaepernick has been a free agent for years now – and most attribute that to the fact that he started the kneeling movement during the national anthem in the NFL to protest social injustice. He played his entire career – from 2011-2016 – for the San Francisco 49ers. He led the team to a Super Bowl appearance as well.

Thursday, a Twitter account called @SuperToughScene, a known parody account, tweeted a graphic that showed that Kaepernick had signed with the Jets on a one-year, $9 million contract. He changed his avatar to match that of SportsCenter and cited Adam Schefter. Unfortunately, thousands of people fell for it.

The Undefeated retweeted it. A few regional FOX and CBS sites wrote it up too. How, we’re not sure. They somehow didn’t see that there was no blue checkmark.

JUST IN: The New York Jets have signed free agent QB Colin Kaepernick to a 1 year / $9 million contract. (via @AdamSchefter) pic.twitter.com/bXSZSQLtwH — SportsCenter (@SuperToughScene) April 9, 2020

At this point, it’s become very unlikely that Kaepernick ever signs with another NFL team. Last year, he was supposed to have an official workout for teams that was sanctioned by the NFL. It didn’t work out, and Kaepernick instead held his own workout a few miles down the road from where it was originally scheduled to have taken place. No teams signed him in the aftermath.

To be fair, we’re not sure any NFL players will be playing this year. It’ll be interesting to see how the league determines whether it can or should start the season.

So no, Jets fans, Kaepernick is not going to be your backup to Sam Darnold this year. We’ll see who they go with instead.