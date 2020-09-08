Colin Kaepernick Has A Higher Madden Rating Than 10 Notable QBs

EA Sports has added Colin Kaepernick to its Madden NFL 21 video game. The decision was announced on Tuesday afternoon.

“Starting today in Madden NFL 21, fans can put Colin Kaepernick at the helm of any NFL team in Franchise mode, as well as play with him in Play Now,” EA Sports announced. “We look forward to seeing Colin on Madden NFL teams everywhere.”

Kaepernick, who has not played in the NFL since 2016, has been given an 81 overall rating. That’s pretty easily into the starting quarterback territory.

Kaepernick’s 81 overall rating is actually higher than several notable starting quarterbacks, including: Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, Cam Newton, Ryan Tannehill, Josh Allen, Derek Carr, Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold, Jared Goff and Joe Burrow.

It’s difficult to imagine the current version of Kaepernick being better than many of the quarterbacks listed above, since he hasn’t played competitive football in four years (although that’s to no fault of his own).

Still, it’s cool to see Kaepernick back in the video game, and many fans will surely be excited to play with him.

It doesn’t sound like Kaepernick will be back in the NFL anytime soon, though. Pro Football Talk reported on Monday that there has been “zero” legitimate interest in the free agent quarterback.

The 2020 NFL season begins on Thursday night.