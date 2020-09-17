Colin Kaepernick Reacts To His Special Nike Football Jersey

Colin Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season, but the quarterback is still selling No. 7 jerseys.

Today, Nike released a special Kaepernick No. 7 jersey. The Colin Kaepernick “Icon Jersey 2.0” is an all-black jersey.

“The Colin Kaepernick Icon Jersey 2.0 marks Nike’s continued product collaboration with Colin and celebrates those making a positive impact in their community through sport and education. This celebration is represented in the meaning behind the line, True to 7,” Nike released in a statement.

Kaepernick reacted to the jersey on Instagram.

“Four years ago, I took a knee to protest against systemic racism and social injustice. It was that day that the number on my jersey would come to represent something greater than football, something greater than me,” he wrote on Instagram. “Since then, the number 7 jersey has become a symbol for advancing the liberation and well-being of Black & Brown communities. Thank you for staying True.”

Nike also said of the jersey:

The No. 7 jersey went on-sale today.