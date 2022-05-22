Colin Kaepernick Receives Honorary Degree: Fans React

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: Colin Kaepernick arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "Colin In Black And White" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/WireImage,)

Colin Kaepernick has accomplished a lot in his life. From becoming a starting NFL quarterback and leading a team to a Super Bowl, to uplifting to his many acts of philanthropy and activism.

Now the former 49ers QB will be presented with an honorary doctorate from Morgan State University.

Sports fans reacted to the latest Kaepernick news.

"Wonderful!" replied one user. "Thank you Morgan State University bestowing an honorary doctorate degree to Colin Kaepernick! CHEERS!!"

"How wonderful!" another commented. "Kaepernick deserves all the honors he receives."

"Outstanding!"

"I love that!" another fan exclaimed.

"Bravo Kap."

Kaepernick continues his push to make an NFL return after not taking a single snap since the 2016 season; shortly after he decided to protest racial discrimination and police brutality during the national anthem.

Raiders owner Mark Davis has gone on-record that he'd welcome Kaepernick with "open arms."

However, no signing has materialized.