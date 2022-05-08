Colin Kaepernick Ripped By Former Stars: NFL World Reacts

ANN ARBOR, MI - APRIL 02: Colin Kaepernick participates in a throwing exhibition during half time of the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick faced some criticism from two former star players this week.

Both Antonio Brown and Shawn Merriman seemed to make it clear that they don't feel bad for Kaepernick, who hasn't played in the league since 2016.

Brown appeared on the Cigar Talk podcast, calling Kaepernick a "trash" quarterback.

“[The NFL] gave him the money and they gave him the commercial… we don’t feel sorry for you, you took the deal!,” Brown said, referring to Kaepernick's settlement with the league.

“He don’t wanna play man, he was trash. Listen man, Kaepernick did all that and took the money and got the commercial. We don’t see Kaepernick outside [working].”

Another former NFL star appeared to agree.

Unsurprisingly, though, most NFL fans are split on the debate.

"AB isn’t wrong about anything he said about Kaepernick but no one wants to hear anything from AB," one fan tweeted.

"These are literally THE LAST two people I'd ever want to hear from about social change in a community," another fan added on Twitter.

"A lot of current and former players feel this way but don't say anything," one fan added.

Where do you stand on this?