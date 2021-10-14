The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Latest Colin Kaepernick News

Colin Kaepernick works out for NFL scouts.RIVERDALE, GA - NOVEMBER 16: Colin Kaepernick looks to make a pass during a private NFL workout held at Charles R Drew high school on November 16, 2019 in Riverdale, Georgia. Due to disagreements between Kaepernick and the NFL the location of the workout was abruptly changed. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played professional football in five years, but the 33-year-old quarterback isn’t giving up yet.

The former NFL quarterback revealed in a new interview with EBONY magazine that he’s still training as hard as ever, hoping a team will sign him.

Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016. He played for the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-16, but his career – for the time being, anyway – came to an abrupt end shortly following his decision to kneel for the national anthem.

“I am still up at 5 a.m. training five, six days a week making sure I’m prepared to take a team to a Super Bowl again. That’s not something I will ever let go of,” Kaepernick said.

It seems unlikely that an NFL team will give Kaepernick the opportunity he believes he deserves. Still, many are hoping that someone within the league will be strong enough to do it.

Kaepernick, who has a Netflix series coming out, tweeted out his thanks for the magazine story.

“Thank you to every single person that came together to make this happen. I appreciate you all,” he wrote.

Kaepernick has been trending on social media this week in the wake of Jon Gruden’s resignation from the Las Vegas Raiders. Many are saying that the ex-NFL quarterback has been proven right, time and time again.

Kaepernick continues to believe that he’s been denied opportunities in the NFL because of his activism.

“You’re gonna have to continue to deny me and do so in a public way. And you’re gonna expose yourself by that, but it won’t be because I’m not ready or not prepared,” Kaepernick told the magazine. “But in that process, I’m also not gonna let you bury my future. I’m gonna continue to do work on the acting and producing side, continue to do the work with Know Your Rights, and make sure we are having an impact. I think that’s the beauty of us collectively—we are not one-dimensional.”

Kaepernick, who played collegiately at Nevada, threw for 12,271 yards and 72 touchdowns during his career. He completed 59.8 percent of his passes while adding 2,300 rushing yards and 13 scores.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.