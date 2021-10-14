NFL World Reacts To Latest Colin Kaepernick News

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played professional football in five years, but the 33-year-old quarterback isn’t giving up yet.

The former NFL quarterback revealed in a new interview with EBONY magazine that he’s still training as hard as ever, hoping a team will sign him.

Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016. He played for the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-16, but his career – for the time being, anyway – came to an abrupt end shortly following his decision to kneel for the national anthem.

“I am still up at 5 a.m. training five, six days a week making sure I’m prepared to take a team to a Super Bowl again. That’s not something I will ever let go of,” Kaepernick said.

“I am still up at 5 a.m. training five, six days a week making sure I’m prepared to take a team to a Super Bowl again. That’s not something I will ever let go of” – Colin Kaepernick for EBONYhttps://t.co/2EaoKJegBE pic.twitter.com/ydTLtMe3Hl — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 13, 2021

It seems unlikely that an NFL team will give Kaepernick the opportunity he believes he deserves. Still, many are hoping that someone within the league will be strong enough to do it.

Kaepernick, who has a Netflix series coming out, tweeted out his thanks for the magazine story.

“Thank you to every single person that came together to make this happen. I appreciate you all,” he wrote.

Check out @EBONYMag’s November 2021 cover story by the one & only @sunny and photography by the phenomenal @JoshuaKissi. Thank you to every single person that came together to make this happen. I appreciate you all.https://t.co/5GzmvR5aZz pic.twitter.com/Z4HyiaTdYn — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) October 13, 2021

Kaepernick has been trending on social media this week in the wake of Jon Gruden’s resignation from the Las Vegas Raiders. Many are saying that the ex-NFL quarterback has been proven right, time and time again.

This Gruden story is why the NFL just had to pay Kaepernick rather than go through all them subpoenas. — Rod (@rodimusprime) October 12, 2021

So…..we’re talking a ton of emails well beyond Gruden. Starting to understand why the NFL wanted to settle with Kaepernick on his collusion case. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) October 12, 2021

The firing of Jon Gruden is just helping prove that Colin Kaepernick was right. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) October 12, 2021

Kaepernick continues to believe that he’s been denied opportunities in the NFL because of his activism.

“You’re gonna have to continue to deny me and do so in a public way. And you’re gonna expose yourself by that, but it won’t be because I’m not ready or not prepared,” Kaepernick told the magazine. “But in that process, I’m also not gonna let you bury my future. I’m gonna continue to do work on the acting and producing side, continue to do the work with Know Your Rights, and make sure we are having an impact. I think that’s the beauty of us collectively—we are not one-dimensional.”

Kaepernick, who played collegiately at Nevada, threw for 12,271 yards and 72 touchdowns during his career. He completed 59.8 percent of his passes while adding 2,300 rushing yards and 13 scores.