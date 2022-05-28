Colin Kaepernick Was Trending After Gabe Kapler's National Anthem Decision

ANN ARBOR, MI - APRIL 02: Colin Kaepernick interacts with fans before the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Kaepernick was honorary captain for the game. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

Before his team's matchup against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night, San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler told reporters that he plans to forgo the U.S. National Anthem prior to every game moving forward.

“I don’t plan on coming out for the anthem going forward until I feel better about the direction of our country," Kapler said, per multiple reports.

Kapler's decision was sparked by the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. In addition to his pregame comments, the 2021 National League Manager of the Year released a written statement.

Kapler wrote about “the lack of delivery of the promise of what our national anthem represents.”

“We weren’t given bravery, and we aren’t free. The police on the scene put a mother in handcuffs as she begged them to go in and save her children. They blocked parents trying to organize to charge in to stop the shooter, including a father who learned his daughter was murdered while he argued with the cops. We aren’t free when politicians decide that the lobbyist and gun industries are more important than our children’s freedom to go to school without needing bulletproof backpacks and active shooter drills,” Kapler wrote. “... I am not okay with the state of this country," he added. "I wish I hadn’t let my discomfort compromise my integrity. I wish that I could have demonstrated what I learned from my dad, that when you’re dissatisfied with your country, you let it be known through protest. The home of the brave should encourage this.”

Acts of protest during the U.S. National Anthem were originally made relevant by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who famously kneeled during the National Anthem to bring attention to racial injustices in the country.

Kaepernick is trending following Kapler's statement.

"Gabe Kapler should surely do what he feels is right but funny how some people did not support Colin Kaepernick when he did the same," one fan wrote.

"Colin Kaepernick peaceful protested the National Anthem and was ripped to pieces over it.. Giants Manager Gabe Kapler comes out and does the same thing and not a peep. (I agree with Kapler mind you) I just hate this crazy double standard s--t," another added.

Kapler remained in the clubhouse for the National Anthem ahead of today's matchup against the Reds.