Colin Kaepernick Working Out For Raiders: NFL World Reacts

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: Colin Kaepernick arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "Colin In Black And White" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/WireImage,)

It's finally happening. Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is working out for an NFL team - in an official capacity.

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Las Vegas Raiders are bringing Kaepernick in for a workout. The workout is schedule to take place at some point this week.

"Colin Kaepernick, who last played football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice, is scheduled to work out this week for the Las Vegas Raiders, league sources told ESPN," Schefter reported.

Of course, it didn't take long for the news to start going viral. Fans are loving the idea of Kaepernick finally getting a shot.

"Would buy a Raiders jersey asap," one fan said.

"Interesting. Raiders depth chart behind Derek Carr leaves a lot to be desired right now," said our very own Chris Rosvoglou.

Just last month, Raiders owner Mark Davis made it clear he would be all for the team signing the former NFL star.

I believe in Colin Kaepernick. He deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League. I still stand by it. If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in, I would welcome him with open arms."

Will he make the team?