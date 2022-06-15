College Baseball 2022 Head Coach Of The Year Announced

KNOXVILLE, TN - JUNE 10: Tennessee Volunteers meet in center field before game one of the NCAA Super Regionals between the Tennessee Volunteers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish on June 10, 2022, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, TN. (Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Perfect Game named Tennessee's Tony Vitello the National Coach of the Year for the second straight season.

The Volunteers' season ended sooner than they hoped, as Notre Dame knocked them out of the super regionals before they could return to the College World Series. However, that upset was only so surprising because of how well Vitello's team played all year.

At 57-9, Tennessee earned the most wins in franchise history. The Volunteers won the SEC's regular-season and tournament titles, each for the first time since 1995.

Vitello has built a well-rounded juggernaut in Knoxville.

Tennessee's pitching staff led all Division I programs with a 2.51 ERA, a full run lower than every school besides Southern Mississippi (3.29). The offense also led the nation with 158 home runs.

The Volunteers are still searching for their first national championship, but Vitello is turning them into a perennial contender.