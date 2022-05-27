Baseball Announcer's Star Wars Comments Are Going Viral

OMAHA, NE - JUNE 24: The NCAA logo is shown on the field before the Oregon State Beavers game against the North Carolina Tar Heels during game one of the NCAA College World Series Baseball Championship at Rosenblatt Stadium on June 24, 2006 in Omaha, Nebraska. The Tar Heels defeated the Beavers 4-3. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the LSU Tigers flexed their muscles on the diamond with an 11-6 win over the Kentucky Wildcats. However, their win may have been overshadowed by the conversation taking place in the broadcast booth.

One of the announcers mentioned that Disney's latest show, Obi-Wan Kenobi, was coming out this Friday. His broadcast partner, however, had no idea that was happening.

"Remind me again. Was Obi-Wan Kenobi, like, the robot? I've never seen a Star Wars, like ever," the announcer said.

These comments didn't sit well with his colleague.

"You've never seen a single episode? You're not even flipping through HBO and stopping to watch the Death Star blow up, or Luke or Princess Leia," he said.

Star Wars fans might not be happy with these remarks, but college baseball fans love how natural this conversation was.

"I love this," one fan tweeted. "After multiple days of rain delays and working third game of the day, in a blowout, well after midnight, its fun to hear some fun-natured comments. Reminds me of the Manningcast for football."

Perhaps last night's broadcast will inspire this SEC Network announcer to watch a Star Wars film or two.