College Baseball Coach Shares Text Message From Peyton Manning

Receiving a text message from NFL legend Peyton Manning is kind of a big deal. We wouldn't know, but a certain college baseball head coach certainly does.

Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello couldn't help but brag about a recent tex he received from Manning while meeting with reporters on Monday.

“I’m going to go ‘humble brag’ here—I’m just going to throw it out there,” Vitello said, via Rocky Top Insider. “The only reason I know we’re playing Notre Dame was from one text message, and that was from Peyton Manning. Thank you for sending it. I’m not going to say thank you for letting us know who we’re playing; we’d like to just enjoy the moment for a minute. And thank you for allowing me to brag that Peyton sent my phone a text message.”

We'd be bragging too if we got a text from Manning. One can only dream.

Vitello and the Volunteers, meanwhile, will host Notre Dame in the Super Regional this weekend.