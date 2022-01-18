College Baseball Preseason Top 25 Poll Released Today

College baseball is exactly a month away from starting up, which means it’s time to check out the preseason top 25.

At the top of the preseason rankings is Texas. Believe it or not, this is the first time ever the Longhorns are ranked No. 1 in the D1Baseball Preseason Top 25.

Texas has a lot of returning talent from the 2021 season, including a few key pitchers from a staff that helped lead the team to the national semifinals in Omaha last year.

The rest of the top five strictly features SEC teams, as Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State and Ole Miss all found themselves toward the top of the D1Baseball Preseason Top 25.

Stanford, Oklahoma State, LSU, Florida and NC State rounded out the rest of the top 10.

Here’s the full top 25, via D1Baseball:

Texas Arkansas Vanderbilt Mississippi State Ole Miss Stanford Oklahoma State LSU Florida NC State Florida State East Carolina Notre Dame Texas Tech Arizona Georgia TCU Oregon State Tennessee UC Irvine Georgia Tech Dallas Baptist Duke Long Beach State Miami

There are nine teams on this year’s list that weren’t ranked last preseason.

Of course, the top 25 is subject to change throughout the season.

Do you agree with the current top 25?