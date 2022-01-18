The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Baseball Preseason Top 25 Poll Released Today

college world series in omahaOMAHA, NE - JUNE 24: The NCAA logo is shown on the field before the Oregon State Beavers game against the North Carolina Tar Heels during game one of the NCAA College World Series Baseball Championship at Rosenblatt Stadium on June 24, 2006 in Omaha, Nebraska. The Tar Heels defeated the Beavers 4-3. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

College baseball is exactly a month away from starting up, which means it’s time to check out the preseason top 25.

At the top of the preseason rankings is Texas. Believe it or not, this is the first time ever the Longhorns are ranked No. 1 in the D1Baseball Preseason Top 25.

Texas has a lot of returning talent from the 2021 season, including a few key pitchers from a staff that helped lead the team to the national semifinals in Omaha last year.

The rest of the top five strictly features SEC teams, as Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State and Ole Miss all found themselves toward the top of the D1Baseball Preseason Top 25.

Stanford, Oklahoma State, LSU, Florida and NC State rounded out the rest of the top 10.

Here’s the full top 25, via D1Baseball:

  1. Texas
  2. Arkansas
  3. Vanderbilt
  4. Mississippi State
  5. Ole Miss
  6. Stanford
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. LSU
  9. Florida
  10. NC State
  11. Florida State
  12. East Carolina
  13. Notre Dame
  14. Texas Tech
  15. Arizona
  16. Georgia
  17. TCU
  18. Oregon State
  19. Tennessee
  20. UC Irvine
  21. Georgia Tech
  22. Dallas Baptist
  23. Duke
  24. Long Beach State
  25. Miami

There are nine teams on this year’s list that weren’t ranked last preseason.

Of course, the top 25 is subject to change throughout the season.

Do you agree with the current top 25?

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.