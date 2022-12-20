Skip to main content
30
New Articles

College Baseball Preseason Top 25 Poll Released Tuesday

A general view of the field for Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma.

OMAHA, NE - JUNE 25: A general view during Game One of the Men's College World Series between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Oklahoma Sooners at Charles Schwab Field on June 25, 2022 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

A college baseball preseason top 25 poll was released on Tuesday morning.

To nobody's surprise, LSU was ranked at the top, followed by Florida, Stanford, Texas A&M, and Tennessee. Louisville, Arkansas, Miami (Florida), Vanderbilt, and Wake Forest then round out the top 10. 

LSU comes into this season with its best team since 2009 when it won the national championship. The Tigers will be looking to take the title away from the Ole Miss Rebels, who won the College World Series this past year. 

Here is the full poll:

  1. LSU
  2. Florida
  3. Stanford
  4. Texas A&M
  5. Tennessee
  6. Louisville
  7. Arkansas
  8. Miami (Florida)
  9. Vanderbilt 
  10. Wake Forest
  11. North Carolina
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. UCLA
  14. U.C. Santa Barbara 
  15. TCU
  16. Virginia
  17. Texas Tech
  18. Southern Mississippi
  19. Oregon
  20. East Carolina
  21. Maryland
  22. Mississippi State
  23. Georgia Tech
  24. Ole Miss
  25. Texas

The 2023 college baseball season is set to get underway on Feb. 17. 2023.

You can view the full rankings here.