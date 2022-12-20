College Baseball Preseason Top 25 Poll Released Tuesday

OMAHA, NE - JUNE 25: A general view during Game One of the Men's College World Series between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Oklahoma Sooners at Charles Schwab Field on June 25, 2022 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images) Eric Francis/Getty Images

A college baseball preseason top 25 poll was released on Tuesday morning.

To nobody's surprise, LSU was ranked at the top, followed by Florida, Stanford, Texas A&M, and Tennessee. Louisville, Arkansas, Miami (Florida), Vanderbilt, and Wake Forest then round out the top 10.

LSU comes into this season with its best team since 2009 when it won the national championship. The Tigers will be looking to take the title away from the Ole Miss Rebels, who won the College World Series this past year.

Here is the full poll:

LSU Florida Stanford Texas A&M Tennessee Louisville Arkansas Miami (Florida) Vanderbilt Wake Forest North Carolina Oklahoma State UCLA U.C. Santa Barbara TCU Virginia Texas Tech Southern Mississippi Oregon East Carolina Maryland Mississippi State Georgia Tech Ole Miss Texas

The 2023 college baseball season is set to get underway on Feb. 17. 2023.

