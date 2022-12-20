College Baseball Preseason Top 25 Poll Released Tuesday
A college baseball preseason top 25 poll was released on Tuesday morning.
To nobody's surprise, LSU was ranked at the top, followed by Florida, Stanford, Texas A&M, and Tennessee. Louisville, Arkansas, Miami (Florida), Vanderbilt, and Wake Forest then round out the top 10.
LSU comes into this season with its best team since 2009 when it won the national championship. The Tigers will be looking to take the title away from the Ole Miss Rebels, who won the College World Series this past year.
Here is the full poll:
- LSU
- Florida
- Stanford
- Texas A&M
- Tennessee
- Louisville
- Arkansas
- Miami (Florida)
- Vanderbilt
- Wake Forest
- North Carolina
- Oklahoma State
- UCLA
- U.C. Santa Barbara
- TCU
- Virginia
- Texas Tech
- Southern Mississippi
- Oregon
- East Carolina
- Maryland
- Mississippi State
- Georgia Tech
- Ole Miss
- Texas
The 2023 college baseball season is set to get underway on Feb. 17. 2023.
You can view the full rankings here.