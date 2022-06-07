College Baseball Umpires Getting Crushed For Questionable Calls

May 19 2015: SEC logo and deocations at the opening round game of the 2015 SEC Baseball Tournament between the Alabama and Ole Miss. Alabama leads Ole Miss by the score of 6-1 late in game at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sports Wire/Getty Images

During this past Monday's game between East Carolina and Coastal Carolina, Pirates centerfielder Bryson Worrell hit a towering home run to expand his team's lead. Unfortunately, that exciting moment got derailed by the home plate umpire.

Worrell tried to take his time on the way to first base because he was admiring his three-run blast. The home plate umpire, however, had other plans. He legitimately pushed Worrell down the first base line.

Unsurprisingly, college baseball fans weren't very happy about this.

"Why are umpires touching players? Get these guys under control," one fan tweeted.

"What a weird thing for an umpire to do," another fan wrote.

The madness didn't end there. A questionable call cost Maryland a run late in its NCAA Tournament elimination game against Connecticut.

While running out a ground ball, Chris Alleyne collided with UConn first baseman Ben Huber. Even though Huber didn't hold onto the ball, Alleyne was called out for interference.

Check it out:

Some fans believe this is the "worst call in baseball history," albeit that's quite dramatic.

At this point, college baseball fans are just hoping the officiating crews don't cost their favorite teams a chance to advance to the next round.