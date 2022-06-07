College Baseball World Reacts To Brutal Runner Interference Call

Omaha, NE - JUNE 26: The Florida Gators take batting practice prior to game one of the College World Series Championship Series against the LSU Tigers on June 26, 2017 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

A questionable call cost Maryland a run late in Monday's NCAA Tournament elimination game against Connecticut.

During the top of the eighth inning, Maryland looked to cut the deficit to 10-9. While running out a ground ball, Chris Alleyne collided with UConn first baseman Ben Huber, who didn't hold onto the throw.

With Huber standing right on top of the bag, Alleyne had no way of avoiding him. Yet the umpire called him out on interference anyway.

They also negated the run, even though it would have scored easily on the inning's second out.

Fans couldn't believe what they witnessed. Multiple Twitter users referred to the decision as the "worst call" they've ever seen.

The call could have dire consequences for the Terrapins, who now trail 11-8 in the bottom of the eighth inning. The winner advances to the super regionals while the loser will get booted with their second loss of the regionals stage.

A controversial call would certainly be an unpleasant way to end Maryland's season.