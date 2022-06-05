College Baseball World Reacts To Major Coach Suspension

North Carolina's baseball team is up a creek heading into Sunday's game in the losers bracket.

Tar Heels head coach Scott Forbes got ejected on Saturday against VCU after he was arguing over an infield fly call. The pop-fly wasn't called an infield fly and because UNC had runners on first and second, VCU was able to get a double play to end the inning.

Forbes was upset about this and argued with home plate umpire Jeff Henrichs before getting thrown out.

Now, he's been suspended for the next two games as UNC's season hangs in the balance.

It didn't take long for fans to react to this decision by the NCAA.

The Tar Heels will now have to win multiple games on Sunday to win their regional tournament. They have to beat Georgia and then VCU to advance to the super regional.

UNC's first game against Georgia will start at 1 p.m. ET.